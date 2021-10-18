-
Juneteenth is drawing significantly more national attention this year. And, Dover residents did not miss out on the chance to join the celebration. Clouds…
-
A day after announcing all state offices would close Friday in recognition of Juneteenth, Gov. John Carney discusses the day, and continuing the…
-
Annual Juneteenth celebrations in Delaware are being recognized in new ways this year — with the state and several city governments closing to observe it.…
-
State offices in Delaware are closing Friday. in honor of Juneteenth. Gov. Carney announced the move Thursday. The holiday, celebrated on June 19,…
-
The Delaware Juneteenth Association is marking its 25th anniversary by bringing back its Juneteenth parade— which was on hold for years because of a lack…
-
Wilmington’s Christian Love Worship Cathedral observes Juneteenth tonight.The holiday, which is celebrated across the country, commemorates the day the…