Delaware House of Representatives

A bill banning discrimination based on natural hair styles is on it’s way for a final vote in the state House. The CROWN act would broaden the definition…
The state’s budget bills are all on their way to Gov. John Carney’s deskHouse lawmakers passed the final pieces of the 2021 budget Monday, approving the…
The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will see completely new leadership next year. Both co-chairs are leaving the state legislature at the end of…
An amendment to Delaware’s constitution seeking to include protections against unequal treatment based on race reaches a key milestone.House lawmakers…
Delaware’s Fiscal Year 21 operating budget is heading to Gov. John Carney’s desk. House lawmakers passed the $4.52 billion spending plan in a 40-1 vote…
Delaware lawmakers hope to extend some of COVID-19 policies enacted by Gov. John Carney’s emergency order. Five pandemic-related bills were filed by House…
The Delaware General Assembly is getting back to work. The House voted 39-2 Tuesday via Zoom to reconvene and continue business virtually for now. House…
One of the competitive General Assembly races is for the open 36th House District seat in the Milford area.Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele reports…
Another lawmaker will leave Legislative Hall for good later this year. State Representative Bobby Outten (R-Harrington) announced Wednesday he will not…