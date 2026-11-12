State Treasurer-elect Ted Lauzen starts his transition

State Treasurer-elect Ted Lauzen is already moving forward with his transition.

Lauzen has selected Laura Wisniewski – who has worked in the General Assembly, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and Delaware Democratic Party – as the next Deputy State Treasurer.

Lauzen says he picked her for a few reasons.

"The selection of Laura is really based on being an incredible person, incredible and accomplished professional in Delaware and then a tremendous manager and leader," said Lauzen.

He also has announced his transition advisors.

Lauzen explains how they will help.

"Will be able to provide advice and kind of share some lessons learned from lived experiences during their own transitions to be able to identify and select the right team for the moment, and then to accelerate into the Inauguration Day," said Lauzen.

Among the transition advisors is former Gov. Jack Markell, who was State Treasurer before being elected to the state’s top office.

Lauzen says having someone like Markell as an advisor is incredibly valuable and dramatically accelerates his ability to serve Delawareans.

He notes that the opportunity to learn from others who have done the job well and someone who can mentor and teach matters.