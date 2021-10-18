-
A total of 37,000 Afghan evacuees are expected to find new homes in communities across the country in the coming weeks. Delaware expects to welcome ten…
President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term…
The Biden Administration taps former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development…
Previous efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware failed to gain traction. But with nearby states moving toward legalization, the First…
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the U.S. to re-engage in foreign affairs. He spoke at a summit hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Monday. The…
A former Delaware governor is trying his hand at a new skill — songwriting. The first of his songs to be produced was released this week.Former Gov. Jack…
DelDOT is gauging the feasibility of a project that would help bicyclists get from the Jack A. Markell Trail on the Christina Riverfront to downtown…
New Castle County is launching an initiative to make biking and walking trails more practical for commuting.Officials say they’ve secured funding for…
The Jack A. Markell bike trail officially opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting at the Dupont Environmental Center on the Wilmington Riverfront.…
Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell is speaking out against a draft proposal by the Trump Administration that could make it harder for immigrants to get…