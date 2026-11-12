National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Castle County Thursday

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado occurred in New Castle County early Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post, it did not specify where it happened, adding only that details on track and intensity would be provided Friday. New Castle County was under a Tornado warning between 1:15 and 1:45 pm Thursday

We have confirmed that a tornado did occur in New Castle County earlier this afternoon. A full detailed report including track and intensity will come tomorrow and be transmitted via a Public Information Statement (PNS). #DEwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 12, 2026

A ChristianaCare spokesperson says its Newark campus in the Christiana area was affected, suffering some minor property damage. ChristianaCare is also assessing damage to its helicopters and helipad. But the spokesperson notes there does not appear to be an impact on operations and its is providing care and services uninterrupted.

The News Journal-Delawareonline reports some damage at a hotel in the Christiana area.

Photos and videos posted online also show funnel clouds in the Wilmington, Bellefonte and Claymont area, but there are no reports of damage in those areas.

This is only the second time that Delaware has seen tornado activity in November since 1950 according to NOAA records.The other time was on November 16, 1989.