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National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Castle County Thursday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:24 PM EST

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado occurred in New Castle County early Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post, it did not specify where it happened, adding only that details on track and intensity would be provided Friday. New Castle County was under a Tornado warning between 1:15 and 1:45 pm Thursday

A ChristianaCare spokesperson says its Newark campus in the Christiana area was affected, suffering some minor property damage. ChristianaCare is also assessing damage to its helicopters and helipad. But the spokesperson notes there does not appear to be an impact on operations and its is providing care and services uninterrupted.

The News Journal-Delawareonline reports some damage at a hotel in the Christiana area.

Photos and videos posted online also show funnel clouds in the Wilmington, Bellefonte and Claymont area, but there are no reports of damage in those areas.

This is only the second time that Delaware has seen tornado activity in November since 1950 according to NOAA records.The other time was on November 16, 1989.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
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