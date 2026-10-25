The Medicare Assistance Bureau is assisting those who need help during Medicare Open Enrollment

With the Medicare Open Enrollment period currently underway, Delaware’s Department of Insurance will assist those who need or want help.

DOI’s Medicare Assistance Bureau will provide free one-on-one counseling through scheduled phone and virtual appointments.

Appointments can also be made at Delaware Department of Insurance offices in each county according to Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro.

"We do these sessions in our New Castle County location at 503 Carr Road in Wilmington. We do our sessions in Kent County at our home office, which is at 1351 West North Street in Dover, and we also do counseling sessions at our Sussex County office at 28 The Circle in Georgetown," said Navarro.

The counseling services are free and confidential, and appointments are required for in-person services.

"Every year, we host counseling sessions for people to try to help them determine what's the best plan for them, and I'm proud to say that our program has saved Delaware about $3.2 million. Essentially putting them in the right plan, the one that fits them best," said Navarro.

Open enrollment is through December 7, and consumers can either join, switch or drop a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 1-800-336-9500 or 302-674-7364.