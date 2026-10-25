Delaware AG to sue Glock Inc. over so-called "glock switches"

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announces the state is filing a civil lawsuit against arms dealer Glock Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that Glock is in violation of the Keshall Anderson Safe Firearm Sales Act by knowingly designing, marketing, and selling handguns that can be easily converted into automatic firearms through so-called “glock switches”

The Attorney General's office says these devices can cheaply, easily, and quickly transform a semi-automatic Glock pistol into one that can fire 1,200 rounds per minute.

The office also alleges Glock has known about these devices and the design aspects of their weapons that the device takes advantage of for decades, but has refused to implement design features to prevent their effectiveness.

Jennings says that, instead, the company has marketed the product to civilians even as there is a reported surge in violent crimes using Glock manufactured handguns.

In a statement, Jennings said

“For decades, some gun manufacturers have hidden behind the myth that their industry has no moral consequences, that their stake in our communities ends at the cash register, and that they are neutrals in the war between law enforcement and gun violence. Those days are over.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would bar Glock from marketing and selling any easily converted firearms to civilians in the First State, as well as restitution and damages penalties against the company.

Glock switches and other conversion devices are illegal in Delaware.

