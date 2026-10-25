Fire causes major damage at Lulu Ross Elementary in Milford

An early morning Sunday fire does substantial damage to Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford.

In a notice to the school community, Milford School District Superintendent Travis Moorman says first responders were alerted at about 4:15 Sunday morning that the fire alarm at Ross Elementary was going off.

The State Fire Marshal's office says the Carlisle Fire Company was first to respond. Upon arrival, its fire fighters found fire coming from the roof of the school. Crews attempted an interior attack, but deteriorating conditions forced them to evacuate the structure.

The fire grew to 3 alarms and took around three hours to get under control.

Milford School District says the fire did significant damage to a large portion of the main lobby, library, front offices and several classrooms in both main hallways at the center of the school.

No injuries were reported.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the district reported first responders had cleared the site. Investigators with state Fire Marshall's office remain at the school working to determine the cause of the fire. Their initial investigation determined that the fire originated in the Kent wing of the school and found no evidence of criminal activity.

No damage estimate is available at this time according to the State Fire Marshal's office.

Milford School District says there will be no school, in-person or remote, for Lulu Ross Elementary students October 26–30, 2026. Staff will receive specific information regarding school operations.

All other Milford School District schools will operate on their regular schedules.

Gov. Matt Meyer and state Education Secretary Cindy Marten each released statements Sunday expressing their sadness and concern, and pledging that Milford will not face the situation alone.

"A school is the heart of a community, and I know this loss is hard for the students, families and educators who fill those halls every day. As Delawareans, we share that sense of loss with you," said Meyer.

"As an educator, I know that what children need most right now is to feel safe, supported, and connected to the teachers and school community they know and trust. And our educators and staff need that same care and support as they navigate this disruption alongside their students," said Marten.

Marten says the Delaware Department of Education is working directly with Milford School District leadership to help meet immediate needs, remove barriers, and support plans for students to continue learning.

Milford superintendent Travis Moorman says the district's crisis team will meet regularly this week to address short and long-term plans, and promised updates as decisions are made.