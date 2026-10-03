Newly passed legislation in Wilmington creates a pilot program to assist low income renters

Wilmington City Council unanimously passes legislation creating a security deposit and first month’s rent assistance pilot program.

The municipal Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Assistance Pilot Program will be administered by the city’s Department of Real Estate and Housing.

Councilman Alexander Hackett sponsored the measure.

"It will provide up to $2,000 in assistance. So that's $1,000 towards security deposit, $1,000 towards first month's rent. This is available once within a 24-month period following approval,” said Hackett. “The applicants must demonstrate that they have funds available to pay one month's rent."

The program is for eligible low income residential tenants in Wilmington.

Hackett notes this acknowledges that city council also wants to provide affordable housing for renters.

"As we supported a major initiative in housing for first, you know, people buying houses, we need to look at our community and say, hey, we have a whole other side of our community that's renting, and how do we help them as well," said Hackett.

A summary of the ordinance shows the program will cost the city at least $82,500 at the lowest level utilization to about $2.3 million at the highest utilization.