Candidate Conversations: Independent Party of Delaware Candidate for State Auditor Austin Cassidy

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Independent Party of Delaware candidate for State Auditor Austin Cassidy Listen • 14:31

Austin Cassidy is a market analyst and small business owner. He is making his first run for political office in Delaware.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.