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Candidate Conversations 2026

Candidate Conversations: Independent Party of Delaware Candidate for State Auditor Austin Cassidy

By Delaware Public Media
Published October 2, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview - the Independent Party of Delaware's Austin Cassidy.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Independent Party of Delaware candidate for State Auditor Austin Cassidy

Austin Cassidy is a market analyst and small business owner. He is making his first run for political office in Delaware.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

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