Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Auditor April Callaway

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor April Callaway Listen • 11:32

April Callaway is an insurance/billing administrator. She is making his first run for political office in Delaware.

She does not have a campaign website.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

