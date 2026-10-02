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Candidate Conversations 2026

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for State Auditor April Callaway

By Delaware Public Media
Published October 2, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview - Republican April Callaway.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor April Callaway

April Callaway is an insurance/billing administrator. She is making his first run for political office in Delaware.

She does not have a campaign website.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

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