Department of Correction is using a new ID verification system for electronic messaging and video visitation

The Delaware Department of Correction starts an ID verification system with the goal of strengthening electronic communications.

The ID verification seeks to strengthen safety and security of electronic tablet messaging and video visitation with incarcerated individuals.

"And with the popularity of how popular these messages and visits have begun to be we need to make sure there's some safeguards in place," said Shane Troxler, Deputy Commissioner for the Delaware Department of Correction.

The services are provided through the GettingOut app and website, and users will be prompted to verify their identity by securely uploading the front and back of a valid government issued ID and a selfie style photo.

Once verified, users can proceed to messaging or schedule a visit, and they will be pre-verified for future uses.

Troxler explains why this new verification system is in place.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that individuals in our custody are not communicating with known criminal associates,” said Troxler. “We need to make sure that children are not being exploited through the tablet system, and we need to make sure that individuals from the community are not using false identity on the tablet assisting them to exploit incarcerated individuals or engage in criminal conspiracies."

Troxler adds this same type of system is used in many states, and is being used in Delaware now just to keep up with the times -- and not in response to any issues.