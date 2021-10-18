-
The state announced a new recidivism reduction “blueprint” Thursday to help those coming out of prison thrive in the community.
-
A new program in one Delaware prison is giving inmates a job both inside and out. Eight inmates at James T. Vaughn in Smyrna are completing the first…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction has a new deputy commissioner.Former Dover Police Chief Marvin Mailey was appointed to the top spot on Monday by DOC…
-
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
-
A lawsuit claiming inmates were abused in the months following the 2017 Vaughn prison riot was dismissed last week by a federal judge in Wilmington. A…
-
COVID-19 vaccinations are moving forward quickly in Delaware prisons. The Delaware Department of Correction reports all inmates over 60 who wanted a…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction is adding new technology to try to keep coronavirus out of state prisons.State DOC officials say Delaware is the first…
-
State lawmakers questioned the Departments of Correction and Homeland Security about their respective budget asks Wednesday.Members of the Joint Finance…
-
COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for staff and inmates across Delaware’s prison system.Commissioner Claire DeMatteis joined other DOC leadership at…
-
A bill that’s already been introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session would stop youth incarceration in adult prisons in Delaware. State law…