Lawmakers and local industry reps say new film tax credit already bringing benefits

Lawmakers and film producers say Delaware’s new film tax credit is expected to bring new jobs and economic growth to the state.

Production on a film under Delaware’s new film tax credit is already underway, ‘Unaccompanied Minor’ from Armory Films started filming in New Castle County this month.

And Gov. Matt Meyer said he’s heard from an ice cream store on Philly Pike already, "...after filming one day, (production) went to an ice cream store and bought tons of ice cream. And the ice cream store manager came out and said, 'Who are you guys with, what's going on? This is like my best day ever.' And (production said) they just finished a day of filming."

The law provides a 30% transferable tax credit for productions spending more than $100,000 in Delaware in a 12 month period. It applies to film, television, commercials, music, videos, video games, and esports.

Armory Films CEO Chris Lemole said situations like what Meyer described can be expected in the short-term, along with more out-of-state spending on film locations, vendors, and hotels. But it will look bigger eventually.

"Further down the line, the goal is to attract crew moving into the state from out of state," Lemole said. "And then start film training programs in high schools, trade schools, and universities."

He added after that, the next step would include establishing in-state film production and post-production vendors. In 2023 state statistics reported 4,660 people employed in Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations in Delaware.

The film tax credit was established under legislation sponsored by House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris. And as Delaware encourages a budding entertainment industry, another bill also passed in July will allow lawmakers to track its growth.

The second law says the Delaware Motion Picture and Television Development Commission, first established in 2015, will create a database of film-ready shooting locations.

State Senator Tizzy Lockman sponsored the legislation and has served on the commission. She said the commission should, "walk alongside productions through the process."

The Commission will submit a report by December 15 every year. It will include the number of productions supported, location shoots facilitated, estimated local revenue generated, and the number of jobs created or sustained.

Lockman said that will help lawmakers understand what's working and, "we can keep improving on the areas where we can improve."

Lockman adds the commission, which is expanded from 9 to 11 members, can provide assistance in hiring local crews, vendors, and production support. Ten of its eleven members are governor appointees.