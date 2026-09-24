Wilmington is looking to redevelop a portion of one neighborhood

Wilmington is looking for development proposals for four parcels in the Quaker Hill Neighborhood.

Mayor John Carney recently announced the release of a Request for Proposals by the Wilmington Urban Development Action Grant Corporation for the redevelopment of the parcels along West 7th Street.

The City is hoping to take blighted and underutilized properties that are off the market and redevelop them.

"It's basically a way to leverage some funds that were returned to us from the Incyte project. And we were able to reinvest that into a neighborhood to acquire some parcels, and try to develop that into either some homes or some commercial space to really make sure that we can reinvigorate an area that needs some attention," said Javier Horstmann, Director of Special Projects for Wilmington.

The city is looking for high-quality development while also expanding housing opportunities in Wilmington.

Horstmann says this is part of Mayor John Carney’s overall goal of stabilizing neighborhoods.

"We're really focused in making sure that we can stabilize some of these, the mayor, refers to them as hotspots, and make sure that we can address some of the neighborhood instability with a very comprehensive approach," said Horstmann.

Horstmann notes this is part of Mayor Carney’s goal of stabilizing neighborhoods to create opportunities and make sure the city remains affordable in the future.

Proposals are due October 16 no later than 10 am.