New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
Measures at the state and federal level aimed at protecting renters from displacement during the public health crisis are ending. Experts in Delaware…
New interim leadership is in place at the Wilmington Housing Authority—after former director John Hill was suspended and subsequently resigned last month.…
The Wilmington Housing Authority needs a new director for the third time in five years. Executive Director John Hill resigned Friday.Hill’s resignation…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) Board of Commissioners voted to suspend Executive Director John Hill with pay during a virtual committee hearing…
Leadership at the Wilmington Housing Authority is again under scrutiny after the agency's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution of no confidence in…
Wilmington City Council approved a rezoning request in the northeast part of the City Thursday. It’s expected to make way for a senior housing project.…
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced close to $7 million total in annual capital funding for local housing authorities last…
New Castle County and the City of Wilmington want public feedback on how to spend future federal housing and community development funds. Both local…