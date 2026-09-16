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DUI checkpoint in Sussex County nets a handful of arrests

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

In the ongoing effort to reduce impaired driving a DUI checkpoint was conducted last week in Sussex County.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety partnered with Delaware State Police and local law enforcement agencies for the for the DUI checkpoint on September 11.

Five DUI arrests were made out of 671 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.

This checkpoint was part of the state’s efforts to not only prevent impaired driving but to also encourage motorists to make responsible choices before driving.

OHS reminds drivers impairment can result from alcohol, marijuana, prescription medicines and other drugs, and if you plan to drink or use an impairing substance to plan ahead and never drive impaired.

You’re reminded to either designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or make other arrangements to get home safely.
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Politics & Government Delaware Office of Highway SafetyDUI
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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