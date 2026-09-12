A drone show might replace fireworks for July 4 in Newark

A summer holiday celebration might soon have a different look in Newark.

During a recent Parks and Recreation Department budget presentation to Newark City Council, the cost of the city’s July 4 fireworks was discussed.

As the city looks for ways to save money in 2027, one idea presented was scrapping fireworks for a drone show.

The idea received some support from council since it would avoid the need to pay the University of Delaware $9,400 to take down the discus and shot put net where the fireworks are launched.

Other reasons to switch to a drone show are the environmental benefit of not disturbing wildlife, and cutting down on noise that affects those with PTSD issues and pets.

Councilman John Suchanec saw a fireworks and drone show in Lewes, and says the people there liked the drones more.

"So for all the good reasons that you're gathering in terms of noise and birds and animals and environment and all that stuff,” said Suchanec. “Add to the fact that I think a drone presentation is going to be a better show for less money, and I think it might actually expand the audience and not create as many traffic problems."

Councilwoman Corinth Ford is also among those supporting the change.

“I think it’s an idea that is now obsolete. It’s passé. Fireworks just are not politically correct from the standpoint of conservation, pollution, and safety too,” said Ford.

But Councilwoman Marge Hadden would want feedback from the public to gauge how they feel about fireworks versus drones before any decision is made by council.

The Memorial Day Parade might also be scrapped next year, while a ceremony at City Hall would still take place.