The Green - September 11, 2026 Listen • 48:45

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Chris Coons

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is delivering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to now them and compare them.

On this edition of The Green, we conclude our look at the race for U.S. Senate where 2 Republicans and 3 Democrats are challenging the incumbent Democrat Chris Coons.

This wek, we hear from Sen. Coons as he seeks another term.

Coons is Delaware’s senior U.S. Senator. He was first elected to this seat in 2010, earning the right to fill the remaining four years left on the term Joe Biden won in 2008.

Coons won his first full term in the U.S. Senate in 2014, and was re-elected again in 2020.

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Chris Coons Listen • 25:12

New Castle County utility sues PFAS makers for cost of filtration

The latest chapter in Delaware’s efforts to address PFAS – the so-called forever chemicals – takes us to the courts.

But this time, it’s not the state or a municipality suing manufacturers over the products they produced containing these chemicals and their impact on the water supply. Instead, it’s a water utility.

Veolia filed a lawsuit last month – seeking compensation for work they’re doing to eliminate PFAS from the water it provides to its customers

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle examines this lawsuit – who’s being sued and why.

Listen to Tom Byrne's interview with contributor Jon Hurdle discussing his reporting on Veolia's lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers. Listen • 9:56

Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 2026-2027 season

OperaDelaware launches its new season next month, with a new general director at the helm, and a lineup of shows ranging from traditional masterworks to cutting-edge material.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to that new general director, Eric Einhorn about the season, the importance of partnerships in the arts, and why everyone should give opera a try.