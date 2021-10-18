-
The city of Wilmington is partnering with a drone school to provide drone and virtual reality training programs for teens.The city and Drone Workforce…
A new law makes bringing contraband into Delaware prisons using unmanned aircraft a felony.Gov. John Carney signed legislation at Vaughn Correctional…
The Delaware Department of Transportation Drone Team is using the new technology to enhance public safety. Members briefed Gov. John Carney on the program…
You're going to see a lot more drone racing at the Monster Mile. The International Drone Racing Association has signed a three-year partnership with Dover…
The recent Nor’easter that blew through the region is the type of storm that can have a serious impact on Delaware's coast. Last weekend, a pair of…
Less than a week after a Nor'easter swept through Delaware, two University of Delaware students were taking measurements of a beach with robots to…
New regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration have helped to clarify who can use drones – and how – for commercial purposes, but business use…
Delaware is entering what is generally considered the height of the Atlantic hurricane season – where the state and the region are more likely to see…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Earlier this week, Delaware Tech hosted drone specialists and experts at…
With tethered drones soaring arcing and hovering overhead, business and government officials and Delaware Technical Community College students got a…