A vote to override Mayor John Carney’s water shutoff veto in Wilmington fails to happen

Wilmington City Council fails to override Mayor John Carney’s water shutoff veto.

Council failed to override the veto because only five council members showed for the special meeting called during the typical summer break for Wilmington City Council.

The meeting was called after Carney vetoed the ordinance that would prevent water shutoffs for seniors, families with kids under five or homes with a person with a disability.

To veto the bill, council needed a two-thirds majority or nine votes, but there wasn’t even a quorum of seven to hold an official meeting.

The five present instead held a Committee of the Whole meeting with public comment. Lena Jade was one of the speakers.

"It's hard to provide consistent self-care for yourself or others without water. Running water ensures that proper self-care is taken, and equipment is cleaned as notated by manufacturers or doctors. Water can improve current health conditions which can reduce the spread of germs, infections, illnesses, injuries and can even prevent death in certain situations. Water isn't a privilege, it is a basic human right," said Jade.

Jade – who described herself and her wife as both disabled – notes it’s also hard to raise a child without water.

Other public commenters called for council to bring the veto override vote back, but City Council President Trippi Congo says that can’t happen.

"And just so everyone is on the same page. This was our one opportunity to override the veto, because it has to be it had to be done, I think it's within two weeks, within 15 days of the veto. So there won't be another opportunity for us to override the veto, just so we're all clear," said Congo.

Congo says seven of the eight no-shows asked to be excused. The only one he didn’t mention was Councilman Chris Johnson.