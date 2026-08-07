The measles outbreak in Delaware is growing in numbers, but not by location

The First State reports more measles cases this week.

As of Friday, Delaware has 20 confirmed measles cases according to the Delaware Division of Public Health – all in Kent County.

That’s up from the 13 reported two days prior, and of that 13, only one person was reported to be up to date on their vaccinations.

"If you are vaccinated, you don't have a whole lot to worry about. If you're vaccinated, it's considered 97% safe if you've had two doses of the measles vaccine, there's a 97% chance you will be absolutely perfectly fine. So, if you're vaccinated, nothing to worry about," said Kate Smith, Executive Director of the Delaware Academy of Medicine and Public Health.

Smith notes vaccines don’t mean you won’t get a disease, but your body will kill the disease as quickly as possible if you do get it.

If you were born before the 1970s or outside of the county where a single dose of the measles vaccine is given you may be at greater risk.

The MMR vaccine takes two doses.

13 of the current Delaware cases are in adults over 20, six involve kids younger than 10 and one is a person between 10 and 19.

Delaware Healthcare Association President & CEO Brian Frazee says the state is responding to the outbreak well.

"I know our members in the hospital community have been on top of this, and we've been communicating and coordinating with the Department of Public Health, the Department of Health and Social Services on communications and information sharing,” said Frazee. “All of our clinicians are sharing information about the vaccine to their patients."

The Delaware Division of Public Health reminds those who are vaccinated against measles they do not need a booster, but if you’re not sure if you received two doses, you are advised to get one to be fully protected.