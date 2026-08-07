The Green - August 4, 2026

The Green - August 07, 2026 Listen • 47:45

Aternium plans to produce hydrogen in Dover but isn’t counting on federal help

It’s been over two years since the Biden Administration announced the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub or MACH2 was among a series of “hydrogen hubs” selected to receive substantial federal grants and jumpstart the hydrogen fuel industry. Delaware was to be a part of MACH2.

This week, Delaware finally saw the first real move to get the ball rolling on hydrogen production here. Aternium — a Wilmington-based company — announced it plans to build a hydrogen production facility in Dover.

But Aternium said it isn’t relying on MACH2 to be successful.

Contributor Jon Hurdle took a closer look at their plans in Dover and where things stand with MACH2. He chatted with Tom Byrne earlier this week about what he learned.

Aternium Hydrogen Plant Listen to Jon Hurdle's explanation of his reporting on Wilmington-based Aternium's plans to build a new Hydrogen plant in Dover. Listen • 10:42

Amid a record measles outbreak, experts provide solutions to prevent further spread

Delaware’s current measles outbreak is now just over a dozen cases — all in Kent County — and four involving children.

This outbreak — which comes as a surprise — doesn’t carry the same weight as COVID earlier in the decade, but is a cause for concern for some adults and children, especially those not vaccinated against measles.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Delaware Healthcare Association President & CEO Brian Frazee and Kate Smith, Executive Director of the Delaware Academy of Medicine and Public Health, to discuss this measles outbreak, as well as vaccinations and dealing with mis-and disinformation in that area.

Delaware Measles Outbreak Listen to DPM's Joe Irizarry as he learned what to do from Brian Frazee and Kate Smith, to protect public health. Listen • 12:26

How are Delaware's farmers dealing with the drought and increased costs?

An increase in gas prices hit farmers hard at the start of the 2026 growing season. And those prices haven’t meaningfully dropped yet.

Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said, "The difference is 65% increase in a matter of just a few months. And the diesel cost; that's outrageous and unnecessary, and that is a...that ripples through the entire economy. The level that, that fuel is trading is also an indicator of what heating oil will be this fall."

Now, drought conditions, fertilizer costs, and slow-going Farm Bill deliberations in Congress are adding weight to farmers already squeezed by high overheads.

Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale checked in this week with Felton farmer Jim Minner to discuss how these issues are affecting his day to day operations.

Farmers and Drought Listen to DPM's Isreal Hale as he caught up with local farmer Jim Minner, at the state fair, and discussed how his farm has been affected by the drought, among other factors. Listen • 11:56

Enlighten Me: Tick-borne illnesses

With summer in full swing, lots of people head outdoors for hiking, biking, and camping. But summer is also prime season for all kinds of annoying and sometimes harmful insects, like ticks.

These tiny bugs can cause a host of health problems, ranging from the minor to the serious. And in this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to a trio of experts about those dangers, including how to avoid catching a tick-borne illness and what kind of research is underway to help combat those diseases.