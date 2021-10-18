-
Wilmington’s police chief says his department does not currently require officers to make quotas for tickets and arrests. But Council voted Thursday to…
-
Wilmington City Council adopts a Fiscal Year ’22 budget. Council overwhelmingly passed the Capital and Operating Budgets for the upcoming fiscal year with…
-
Wilmington City Council is renewing its commitment to fighting gun violence. Wilmington City Council President Earnest "Trippi" Congo, II, gave out ten…
-
The controversy over a Wilmington City Council vacancy has reached court. A Superior Court judge heard motions Tuesday in a case filed by Wilmington City…
-
The incoming Wilmington City Council president will not be able to serve out the rest of his term representing the 2nd District. Five of the eleven…
-
Mike Purzycki has won a second term as Mayor of Wilmington. He pulled in nearly 43 percent of the vote — more than a thousand votes ahead of current City…
-
Wilmington City Council members are clashing over whether a councilman ousted from his seat over violation of a residency requirement is being given due…
-
The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission (WEIC) gave an update to a special committee of Wilmington City Council that deals with education, youth…