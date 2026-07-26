Sports betting kiosks are up and running in Delaware

Self-service sports wagering kiosks are now open at Sports Lottery retailers as well as Delaware’s three casinos.

Delaware has these sports wagering kiosks at 89 Sports Lottery retailers and three casinos.

The kiosks offer an alternative to clerk-assisted sports betting, and the odds and betting menu is provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Delaware Lottery director Helene Keeley says the kiosks also provide bettors different wagering options.

"You can do a two-leg parlay, you can do a three-leg parlay, you can do off the board, you can place a single bet, and so it gives more freedom and flexibility to the customer for what they want to do," said Keeley.

The kiosks were installed in the casinos in June, and the last one was installed earlier this month at a Sports Lottery retailer.

Bettors can wager on an expanded menu of sporting events and choose from new wagers including prop bets, same game parlays, multisport parlays, and live in-game betting.

The kiosks also provide convenience to bettors and retailers according to Keeley.

"If you're a liquor store, your main purpose is to sell liquor and not necessarily sell football parlay cards on a Sunday and if you're a deli, your main purpose is selling breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches whatever it might be. And so if you have employees who are focused on your main push in the business and it's the time and consumption, it takes to help a customer with a parlay card. These kiosks actually help a customer in and out more smoothly. They have the flexibility to do it on their own," said Keeley.

Keeley notes the kiosks provide a Bet Ahead feature, allowing bettors to use a website to build a bet before going to a Sports Lottery retailer.

She adds since May revenue is up over 51% including retailers and kiosks - with the World Cup playing a big role.