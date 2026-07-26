Sussex Planning and Zoning recommends approval of six solar projects

Sussex County’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for a group of solar farm applications.

The solar panel arrays are mostly constructed by Colorado based Turning Point Energy LLC- but one approved application was filed by Pivot Energy, also based in Colorado.

The approval recommendations come as Sussex County staff examine potential “red tape” in county code that could be slowing progress for those seeking permission to connect Sussex solar farms to the grid.

Commissioner John Passwaters supported the applications, saying they’re in line with Sussex’s established strategies.

“The proposed facility promotes goals 7.3 of the Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, which encourages the use of renewable energy options such as solar arrays.” he said.

Some concerns involved potential traffic and visual impacts on the surrounding area, but Passwaters says these applications don’t create those issues.

“The proposed solar array is located on a large parcel of land that is mostly surrounded by forested areas that naturally screen it from the neighboring properties. It is also located adjacent to an existing electrical substation and transmission line. The boundaries adjacent to the residential uses will include a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer to screen the use.” he said.

He adds that one condition in the applications is the construction of a wrap-around 7-foot-tall fence to conceal the entire lot, required by the National Electric Code.

Passwaters also notes that the site will bring minimal traffic to the area due to the farms’ lack of regular employees

The commission recommended approval of the applications without opposition. The projects now go to Sussex County Council for final approval.