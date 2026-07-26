Delaware Food is Medicine committee to unveil statewide program plans

Delaware’s Food is Medicine committee will announce plans for a statewide program at the Delaware State Fair next week.

At a public meeting held during the State Fair, the Delaware Food is Medicine committee will unveil a new statewide Food is Medicine program next week.

This program, according to state leaders, will use over $1 million in federal funds from the Rural Health Transformation Program. The committee has chosen three vendors: University of Delaware, Beebe Healthcare, and Deloitte Consulting LLP, which they say will “maximize” the seven figure allocation.

Also attending the meeting will be Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay, who chairs the Food is Medicine Committee.

Each of those vendors will present at the public meeting to talk about goals and timelines. State leaders say implementation strategies will need to be sustainable while also increasing access to preventative healthcare.

The committee will meet on July 28th at 10 am in the Agriculture Commodities Building on the Delaware State Fairgrounds. State officials add that members of the public are encouraged to attend.