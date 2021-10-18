-
Delaware’s lottery revenues are drying up during the coronavirus pandemic.With the First State’s three casinos closed, Delaware Lottery Director Vernon…
-
Dover Downs Hotel and Casino could be under new ownership soon.Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Twin River Worldwide Holdings, a Rhode Island-based…
-
Legislation giving Delaware’s three casinos financial relief is poised to sail through the General Assembly before session ends.A compromise bill passed…
-
The First State’s three casinos could see less state relief than they were hoping for.State Sen. Brian Bushweller’s (D-Dover) casino relief bill cuts the…
-
Delaware is now the first state other than Nevada to launch full-scale sports betting.The state rolled out legal sports betting Monday at all three of its…
-
Gov. John Carney (D) said he’s unsure how Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to legalize sports betting may impact Delaware’s bottom…
-
Delaware could be among the first states to cash in on Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opens the door for legal sports betting nationwide.Until…
-
State Sen. Brian Bushweller (D-Dover) is hoping his legislation giving casinos tax relief will pass the Delaware House this year.But House Speaker Pete…
-
The state Senate approved relief for Delaware’s three casinos Wednesday. But House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth) says he wasn’t consulted and…
-
State Sen. Brian Bushweller (D-Dover) is one step closer to revising the revenue sharing structure for casinos in Delaware. His legislation advanced out a…