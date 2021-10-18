-
State lawmakers begin pulling together the final version of next year’s budget. The Joint Finance Committee Tuesday spent the first day of budget markup…
Delaware’s financial outlook continues to exceed expectations. The Delaware Financial Advisory Council is optimistic but cautious of revenue bumps it’s…
When it comes to creating budgets, it’s pretty safe to say that no two Delaware towns are alike.That’s a conclusion Deputy State Treasurer Liza Davis has…
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners approved a city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The $27.7 million budget includes a two percent pay…
Both Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are fairly pleased with Gov. John Carney’s recommended budget. Lawmakers are impressed by Carney’s spending…
The University of Delaware is wary of asking the state for help dealing with it’s huge COVID-19 related budget deficit. The UD faces a massive deficit…
The state’s budget bills are all on their way to Gov. John Carney’s deskHouse lawmakers passed the final pieces of the 2021 budget Monday, approving the…
Dover City Council votes on its 2021 budget Monday. The spending plan includes changes made to account for lost revenue due to COVID-19. Property taxes…
State officials are ramping up Delaware’s contact tracing efforts for COVID-19 as the state moves towards partial reopening and sorts through how to best…
Sussex County is proposing reduced spending next fiscal year.County Council unveiled its FY 2021 budget proposal this week. The plan would have the county…