Annual Report 2023
We help Delawareans make informed decisions by consistently delivering non-biased news, thought-provoking conversations, and culturally-enriching programming.
As the First State’s only public news media service, we cover the diversity and texture of life in our community in ways that other outlets often overlook. Here are some of the highlights of how we served our audience in 2023:
- We welcomed Karl Lengel, Sarah Petrowich, Kiandra Parks and Kathy Singel to key roles.
- We expanded our election coverage through Campaign 2022 with a dedicated web page.
- We introduced new programs like Culture Caravan and Climate One.
- We revitalized History Matters as a recurring feature on our flagship program, The Green.
- We provided educational opportunities for journalism’s next generation through partnerships with local universities and high schools.
- Our “Get to Know Delaware” landmark series attracted participants from around the state.
- We presented the Hometown Heroes Homey Awards, showcasing our commitment to the local music scene.