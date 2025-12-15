© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delmar School District will hold off on an operating referendum in 2026

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST

The Delmar school district won’t ask voters for more money - at least in 2026.

Board of Education President Raymond Vincent made the announcement at a meeting last week. While the district needs additional funding, Vincent says there’s just too much uncertainty on the state level to know how the numbers would work out and what to ask for in a tax increase.

“Given the unprecedented uncertainty at the state level, we believe it is in the best interest of our taxpayers and our district to pause at this time and focus our efforts on preparing for an early 2027 referendum," he said.

That uncertainty includes potential changes to the state’s public education funding formula and the work of a committee of lawmakers looking at the reassessment process.

Vincent stresses the district faces looming financial challenges, including rising costs driven by inflation, growing enrollment, and increased non-discretionary spending.

“A referendum would provide essential operational support, and we want to be clear, the need is real," he said. "However, we must balance that need with our responsibility to our community.”

Vincent notes doing without a referendum until 2027 will require difficult budgeting choices and fiscal austerity.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
