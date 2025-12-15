Delmar School District will hold off on an operating referendum in 2026

The Delmar school district won’t ask voters for more money - at least in 2026.

Board of Education President Raymond Vincent made the announcement at a meeting last week. While the district needs additional funding, Vincent says there’s just too much uncertainty on the state level to know how the numbers would work out and what to ask for in a tax increase.

“Given the unprecedented uncertainty at the state level, we believe it is in the best interest of our taxpayers and our district to pause at this time and focus our efforts on preparing for an early 2027 referendum," he said.

That uncertainty includes potential changes to the state’s public education funding formula and the work of a committee of lawmakers looking at the reassessment process .

Vincent stresses the district faces looming financial challenges, including rising costs driven by inflation, growing enrollment, and increased non-discretionary spending.

“A referendum would provide essential operational support, and we want to be clear, the need is real," he said. "However, we must balance that need with our responsibility to our community.”

Vincent notes doing without a referendum until 2027 will require difficult budgeting choices and fiscal austerity.