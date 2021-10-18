-
New Castle County announced its plan to reopen libraries to the public next week. Libraries statewide were closed to the public throughout most of the…
Southern New Castle County residents will have to wait a little longer for the new library planned there.But even though the library will now open in 2022…
New Castle County residents south of the C&D canal are getting a new library.County officials announced Monday plans to build a new library in Middletown…
Work on the Route 9 Innovation Center in New Castle is now underway. Officials broke ground on the facility Tuesday. In an area of New Castle that’s seen…