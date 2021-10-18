-
The Delaware Division of Libraries is partnering with Literacy Delaware to launch a new digital literacy tool.Delaware Libraries have provided internet…
A new program offering at-home COVID tests at Delaware’s libraries is going better than expected. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) started a…
A croquet set, a nail gun, a podcast microphone and a sparkly purple record player. These are some of the objects available to rent through the Newark…
Delaware libraries are teaming up with the State Department of Education (DOE) to make eBooks accessible to all First State students.K-thru-12 students…
School’s are out for summer starting this week and Delaware’s 2021 statewide Summer Library Reading Program is underway.“This is the 43rd year of the…
Telehealth is reaching an all-new level of accessibility for Western Sussex residents. A social service kiosk open for business at the Laurel, Seaford and…
New Castle County announced its plan to reopen libraries to the public next week. Libraries statewide were closed to the public throughout most of the…