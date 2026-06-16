The Appoquinimink School District needs $47 million from the state to complete school construction projects

More state funding is needed to finish school construction projects in the Appoquinimink School District.

The funding is needed as the district plans to open Summit High School and Summit Bridge Middle School at the same complex as Crystal Run Elementary School. Green Giant Elementary School is also being built.

All of the new schools are set to open for the 2029-30 school year, but district officials say the state didn’t give them enough money for the projects.

The projects were made possible by a successful referendum in 2024, but the district still needs about $47 million dollars to complete the construction.

Appoquinimink School Superintendent Matt Burrows says the district is playing the waiting game right now.

"We're just at a point now we're waiting to see if this money's put in the Bond Bill. If it's not put in the Bond Bill, then we have some decisions we're going to have to make. 47 million isn't in value engineering, you're not cutting that out of a project,” said Burrows. “So, we're looking forward to hearing great news."

Burrows adds building costs are calculated based on expected amount of students and square footage with the money then allocated.

The state typically makes up the gap through the Bond Bill with Market Pressure Funding.

"I want to just say to the last two projects, high school projects that were built in the state required 72 and 76 million of market pressure money. We're asking for 47 million for three schools," said Burrows.

When the Summit campus is completed just off of Summit Bridge Road in Middletown, it will be keep students together from early youth to high school graduation.