Review finds no police misconduct or racial motivation in response to “takeover” in Rehoboth Beach

An independent review of the response to the May 19 “takeover” event in Rehoboth Beach finds no evidence of police misconduct or racial motivation.

The City of Rehoboth Beach released the redacted report after a unanimous vote by the city’s mayor and commissioners during a special meeting.

The review conducted by Max B. Walton and Lisa Hatfield of Connolly Gallagher LLP found no evidence of police misconduct and no evidence that the police response to the “takeover” event or the charges sought were racially motivated.

The review also found that Rehoboth officers acted within their authority and responded appropriately.

The report states that citations issued appeared to be consistent with conduct, and the charge of inciting a riot was applied pursuant to statute.

The event led to four men being charged with felonies, but the charges were later dropped.

According to the report, officers encouraged the group to move north to Deauville Beach, and many did, but officers also told the group that alcohol was allowed there but it isn’t.

The report notes that statement was made in error.

There were no further recommendations provided in the report.

After Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Stan Mills commended the professionalism of the officers and thanked them for their service.