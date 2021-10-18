-
Sussex Tech High School is getting a new principal.Matthew Donovan joins Sussex Tech July 1, 2021. Donovan comes from Middletown High School where he is…
-
Colonial School District is the latest to announce it will start the school year remotely for all students. The district decided late last month to start…
-
High school juniors from the Appoquinimink School District prepare for their futures with help from those who might be hiring them.About 350 students…
-
Voters in the Appoquinimink School District approved raising taxes to address the growing district’s needs TuesdayAll three operating and capital budget…
-
Voters in the Appoquinimink School District decide Tuesday whether the growing district can raise taxes to pay for an expansion. Three years after their…
-
Residents in the Appoquinimink School District have a referendum vote to consider in December.District officials want to raise a total of $80.5 million by…
-
The school year starts this week for many schools in the First State, but some districts are worried they don’t have enough bus drivers to transport…
-
Residents in the Appoquinimink School District gave a resounding thumbs up to a school tax referendum there Tuesday.Both pieces of a two-part referendum…
-
Those living in the Appoquinimink School District head to the polls today to vote on a combined $70 million tax referendum. Most of the $70 million in new…