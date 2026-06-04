Wilmington Learning Collaborative preps budget after receiving an additional $3 million in state funding

The Department of Education allocated $10 million to the Wilmington Learning Collaborative for Fiscal Year 26, but Gov. Meyer’s proposed budget dropped it to $2 million this year.

Some WLC members interpreted the funding cut as a phase out.

After discussions with state leaders, the DOE agreed to increase the state’s contributions to $5 million.

WLC Executive Director Laura Burgos said she’s excited to report the increase, which brings the organization’s total budget to about $11.1 million.

“We receive quarterly disbursements beginning in July, and then programmatically, once everything is approved by all parties, we then sit down with our district teams working within our budget lines, and we work on a spending plan based on initiatives, partnerships, staffing,” Burgos explained. “And then that money begins to be transferred from the state to the district.”

Burgos added she’s grateful to the WLC team for fighting for decent, accessible education opportunities for Wilmington youth.

WLC members also heard from leadership about some professional development programs put in place two years ago. The 2025-26 school year results led to improved student outcomes, according to Jounce Partners.

The WLC partners with the organization, which provides educational training to school leaders to better serve students.

Jounce Partners Executive Director Paul Dean said his program uses coaches in classrooms to develop teachers’ skills.

They report 73% of students in participating classrooms were at least two grade levels behind proficiency. By February, that had decreased to 49%.

“So a lot of work to do, but really consistently across those classrooms, teachers are moving kids from being well below grade level to starting to catch up in a pretty meaningful way,” Dean said. “And we're excited about where that goes next as we collect end of year data and are able to keep moving forward with these teachers.”

Jounce and WLC leaders say real-time coaching is just one resource the WLC prioritizes to improve reading and math proficiency amidst a literacy crisis.

WLC members also passed a recommended budget for FY 27 that prioritizes flexible staffing, professional development and student outcome-focused services.

