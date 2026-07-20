Controversial cottage court ordinance in Georgetown goes to a working group for possible changes

The town of Georgetown will take another look at a controversial ordinance allowing cottage homes to be built.

The ordinance, and the controversy, was sparked in part by the construction of a tiny home village by Little Living LLC, which will build 20 tiny homes on Market Street. In recent months, however, Georgetown residents have rallied in opposition, submitting petitions and speaking at town council meetings. Last month, the town's new mayor, Angela Townsend put the ordinance on the agenda for a public hearing and further discussion.

Little Living, LLC A tiny house by Little Living LLC.

That discussion last week, prompted remarks from several residents both in support and against the ordinance, which allows cottage courts to be built by right on any land zoned as Urban Residential 1.

Among those advocating for a repeal of the ordinance was Lisa Rohlfing.

“These changes do not reflect the character of our community, and they place additional pressure on the infrastructure and services that our town already relies on,” she said.

Linda Dennis, also a Georgetown resident, had objections to the Little Living development.

“I don't like the location. I don't like the plans for the parking. I don't like the way they look,” she said. “Architecturally, there should be design standards that are entirely devoted to this specific type of living arrangement.”

Not all who turned out were opposed to the ordinance, however. Rev. Eddie Jesino is a Georgetown resident and the pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach. He cited the Biblical parable of the Good Samaritan.

“We have a choice tonight that lays heavy on your hearts. I know that,” he said. “Because you're going to have to deal with your constituency. I know that. But I would pray and I would ask that you would consider being good Samaritans.”

While some opposing the ordinance questioned the need for it, given the number of other developments for apartments, town houses, and single-family homes already approved in recent months, Georgetown resident Sharon Pitcher pushed back against that notion. She argued that those new residences are not affordable for the people who most need stable housing.

“They don't make that much money,” she said. “They have to eat. They have to do other things. They can't afford to live in those fancy apartments or the townhouses or the houses. They can't afford to live in any of that.”

While much of the opposition seemed to be directed at the Little Living development, Mayor Angela Townsend cautioned that there was nothing the council could do about that project.

“We cannot really dictate or do anything against the project that is on the books now. We can't touch it,” she said. “If we do, we're in for a big lawsuit.”

While Townsend seemed last month to favor a total repeal of the cottage court ordinance, during last week’s discussion, she appeared to be in support of a compromise measure instead.

“We can move forward to put perhaps a conditional use in order for any more of these that come along and dictate where in town we would like to see them put,” she said.

A conditional use would allow cottage courts to be built, but only after approval from town council.

Council members did not vote on a possible repeal at the meeting. Instead, Townsend appointed a working group of two residents, Councilmembers Tony Neal and Michael Briggs, and City Manager Gene Dvornick to explore possible changes to the ordinance. That working group is expected to begin next month.

