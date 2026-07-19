Delaware’s unemployment rate drops for the second straight month

Delaware’s unemployment rate fell again in June.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month was 4.9% down from 5.1% in May. It is under 5% for the first time since last July.

But it remains a tick higher than last June when it was at 4.7%.

The national jobless rate last month was 4.2% which was slightly lower than in May when the unemployment rate was at 4.3%, but it was a tick higher than June of last year when it was at 4.1%.

Meanwhile, the area unemployment rates in June were all higher than in May.

The state’s jobs numbers show the seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment at 498,000 in June.

That’s up one thousand from May, and Delaware has seen a net gain of 2,600 since June of last year - a 0.5% growth rate.

That’s outpacing the national growth rate for jobs which saw a 0.3% increase in the same period.

The largest gains in Delaware have been in Professional and Business Services, while Manufacturing saw the biggest decline in the last year.