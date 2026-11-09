Delaware House Republicans make changes to their leadership

Delaware’s newly elected GOP House members chose their leadership for the upcoming legislative session.

Long-time State Rep. Danny Short (R-Seaford) replaces State Rep. Tim Dukes (R-Laurel) as Minority Leader. Short is the longest-serving current member of the House of Representatives - Democrat or Republican,

He previously served as Minority Leader from 2013 to 2023.

State Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner (R-Georgetown) replaces Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) as Minority Whip.

Until this election, Giltner was the only Republican woman in either the state Senate or House chamber. She’s joined now by State Sen. Emily Thomson in the Senate and two new women in the House: State Reps. Carlie Carey and Morgan Hudson.

At 11 members, this is the smallest GOP House Caucus in Delaware ever. Democrats now hold a supermajority in that chamber, meaning they can pass money bills and constitutional amendments without Republican votes.

The full House will formally vote on a House Speaker during the first day of the 2027 legislative session. Democrats have tapped State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) to remain in that position.

