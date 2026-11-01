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Six people injured in Halloween night shooting in downtown Newark

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published November 1, 2026 at 8:41 AM EST
Meg Roessler
/
Delaware Public Media

A shooting in downtown Newark on Halloween leaves six people injured.

Newark Police report the shooting occurred around 11:15 Saturday night on the south sidewalk of East Main Street, directly across from Choate Street.

The six people injured were all transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.Newark Police did not offer any information on their conditions.

The shooting closed Main Street for about 5 hours between South Chapel and Haines Streets.

The University of Delaware issued an alert around 11:30 notifying its community of the incident and warning them to avoid the area.

Newark Police say the investigation of this shooting is ongoing and are asking the public for any information, photos or videos they may have.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
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