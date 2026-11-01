Six people injured in Halloween night shooting in downtown Newark

A shooting in downtown Newark on Halloween leaves six people injured.

Newark Police report the shooting occurred around 11:15 Saturday night on the south sidewalk of East Main Street, directly across from Choate Street.

The six people injured were all transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.Newark Police did not offer any information on their conditions.

The shooting closed Main Street for about 5 hours between South Chapel and Haines Streets.

The University of Delaware issued an alert around 11:30 notifying its community of the incident and warning them to avoid the area.

Newark Police say the investigation of this shooting is ongoing and are asking the public for any information, photos or videos they may have.