The clocks change again this weekend

It’s that time of year where we change our clocks again - “falling back” an hour early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning is the end of Daylight Saving Time, and while the time change theoretically gives us an extra hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday, it could provide issues when we hit the roads.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says drivers can face multiple issues after the clocks “fall back.”

"When you couple drowsiness, the weakened judgment, the slow reaction time with being behind the wheel, that is a very dangerous situation. And that's what we're trying to alert drivers to once we make this time change on Sunday," said Tidwell.

Tidwell recommends drivers to take precautions next week since the time change can make drivers feel fatigued.

"All of next week, AAA is urging motorists, those walking to and from school buses to really give yourself the chance to become adjusted. Make sure you're getting enough sleep. Make sure that you are combating the drowsiness that most people will undoubtedly feel,” said Tidwell. “It takes some time to make this adjustment within our bodies."

Tidwell notes drivers should aim for at least seven hours of sleep, avoid medications that cause drowsiness and pull over if you have trouble keeping your eyes open while driving.

Drivers are also advised to adjust to earlier darkness by using headlights appropriately and stay alert for pedestrians and cyclists. And you should slow down and increase your following distance to allow more time to recognize and react to hazards.