State efforts to address placement shortages for youth underway

Gov. Matt Meyer responded to a State Auditor’s report highlighting shortages in Delaware’s services for youth and added costs for Delaware.

State Auditor Lydia York’s report confirmed instances when youth in need of emergency placement stayed in state office buildings – if an emergency bed or foster placement wasn’t available. The report said the state should develop formalized procedures for these circumstances.

Governor Matt Meyer said the state is responding to these concerns.

"We've already made investments so that there should not be kids sleeping in offices anymore," he said. "I don't want to go too far. There may be exceptions a night here and there, but the extended sort of stay in office … we're going to be ending that."

One of these is the re-purposing of a facility for emergency youth stays, and will open as a shelter by this winter.

Sarah Azevedo, director of the Delaware’s Division of Family Services, said the state is converting one of the Grace Cottages on its campus in New Castle County, which will be called Landing Point.

"It will be fully operationalized early this winter..." she said. "...it will be completely dedicated to providing temporary emergency shelter for those youth for whom we cannot immediately find placement."

She added the state is hiring staff for that facility now.

Azevedo said the department also received a $6 million bond to renovate a building on the Stockley campus in Sussex County. That will be used as a temporary housing facility for youth with specialized needs, adding 12 beds. It is expected to be ready by late summer 2027.

Azevedo said the department is looking for a contractor on that project.

Meyer added other policy changes are underway – and the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) has a new acting secretary at its helm, Alison McGonigal.