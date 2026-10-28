After months of investigation, Wilmington church fire cause is undetermined

The cause of a church fire in Wilmington earlier this year remains a mystery.

The Wilmington Fire Department announced the cause of the fire that destroyed the historic Mother AUMP Church as undetermined following an extensive investigation after the May 17 blaze.

The Wilmington Fire Marshal’s Office, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the insurance company conducted the investigation.

They were only able to examine certain areas of the building deemed safe to enter because of the extent of the damage a large portion of the church left it too unstable and unsafe to enter.

Those areas of the building were not examined by investigators.

The Wilmington Fire Department notes the classification of undetermined reflects the findings of the investigation, and it doesn’t indicate a determination regarding how the fire started.

The investigation will remain open and any further investigative steps will be taken as warranted if any additional information arises.