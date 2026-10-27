Milford School District plans to get Lulu Ross Elementary students back in school Monday

Milford School District lays out its plans after fire gutted Lulu Ross Elementary over the weekend, leaving over 600 students without a school building.

Milford Superintendent Travis Moorman says no part of the school is usable, requiring the district to use two other schools to fill the gap.

Moorman says Lulu Ross students will be back in school Monday at Milford Middle School. 6th graders at Milford Middle School will move to Milford Central Academy to make space for Ross students.

Moorman realizes this requires many students and families to make significant adjustments

"When it comes to logistics like transportation there’s going to be some significant changes," said Moorman. "Some of our students who could walk may have to ride a bus depending on where that movement takes place."

Moorman says staff at all three schools have been notified and they are sharing details about relocating their materials. More information about student schedules and transportation will be shared when ready.

Moorman adds an official assessment of damage at Ross Elementary is not yet complete and long term plans for the school will come once that assessment of damage and costs is finished.