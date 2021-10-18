-
Several conservation groups have stepped in to save the historic Beaver Valley property, adjacent to the First State National Historical Park.Beaver…
-
Delaware hunters are gearing up for the start of wild turkey season knowing that their prey should be easier to find this year. Ed Lewandowski lives in…
-
First State lawmakers have a new tool in working with local environmental groups to preserve the Delaware River Basin. The recently passed Delaware River…
-
Human interference with natural habitats is leading to the decline of many firefly species; but a species native to Delaware and possibly Maryland seems…
-
Conservationists are trying to understand how to keep the world’s 7,000 remaining snow leopards from extinction. The current approach involves looking at…
-
The University of Delaware is trying to figure out how much local farmers are willing to chip in for eco-friendly upgrades to their land. Their AgVISE…
-
Scientists from Salisbury University have started a new research project to study spotted turtles in the Delmarva Peninsula. Spotted turtles can be found…
-
Delaware’s faith-based institutions could now be eligible to participate in a new program to save on energy costs.Earlier this month, the Sustainable…