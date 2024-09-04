Wilmington park receives federal funding for restoration

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced $17 million in funding for conservation projects in the Delaware River basin.

Delaware is receiving $500 thousand from the pool for restoration of Rodney Reservoir Park in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

The project is a collaboration between the city of Wilmington’s administration and the Rodney Reservoir Advisory Committee. The park has been a community garden and hosted concerts and other events over the years.

Wilmington Councilwoman Bregetta Fields said this new version will be the first city-managed park in 40 years.

“I’m excited because it's going to provide a safe space for not just Rodney Reservoir, for the entire city of Wilmington,” Fields said.

Fields is in her first term and has played an active role in the park’s restoration.

“That's the very exciting part, having a collaboration with the city and the constituents as well as getting money from the federal government and the state,” Fields said.

The project has been in the works for over a year.

“I think all entities involved understand the importance of community engagement, open air, nature, and that this is what the city of Wilmington needs, Fields said.

Rodney Reservoir Park will be an open-air green space for locals with an overlook, community gardens and outdoor classrooms for nearby schools.