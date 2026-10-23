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Delaware’s unemployment rate is down a tick for the sixth straight month

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT

The unemployment rate in Delaware drops slightly again.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in September down from 4.7% in August. This is the sixth straight month it declined.

The national rate was up a tick at 4.2% from 4.1%.

Area unemployment rates were mostly lower in September with the exception of Newark which jumped from 5.9% to 6.3%. The local unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Delaware also saw fewer people unemployed last month. There were 23,400 unemployed Delawareans in September compared to 26,700 the previous month.

It wasn’t all good news for the state. The jobs numbers were lower with the seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment sitting at 495,800 compared to 496,600 in August.

The industries with the biggest declines last month were Leisure and Hospitality with 600 fewer jobs and Government which shed 500 jobs – 400 in state government.

The biggest increase was in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities industry which saw a 500 job gain from August to September.

But since September 2025, the state’s jobs numbers have seen a net gain of 2,100 or a 0.4% increase. That’s slightly outpacing the national growth rate of 0.3% during that same period.
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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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