The Green - October 23, 2026 Listen • 47:09

Expert offers insight into recent suspicious mail incidents in Delaware

Last Thursday, Senators Lisa Blunt Rochester and Chris Coons were among multiple federal lawmakers to receive envelopes with a suspicious substance.

And Delaware’s Department of Elections was among several election offices nationwide to receive a package containing white powder. The envelope Delaware’s Elections Dept received was tested and no hazardous substances were detected.

The incidents come just weeks before the General election - and around the same timeframe in 2001 an attack by mail that involved members of Congress and others killed five people and exposed dozens to anthrax spores in Washington DC.

Back in 2001, American University School of Public Affairs professor David Malet was a researcher and junior staffer for then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle during those DC anthrax attacks. His work now focuses on political violence and this week, Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier sat down with Malet to get his perspective on last week’s incidents.

DPM's Bente Bounthier interviews American University School of Public Affairs professor David Malet about last week's suspicious mail incidents in Delaware Listen • 10:27

Races To Watch: Republicans seek to hold House District 4 seat

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of November's General election.

This week, we wrap up our series with a look at a pair of House races.

The first is in Sussex County where Republican State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky decided not to seek re-election in the GOP-leaning House District 4.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizary introduces us to the Democrat and Republican running to replace Hilovsky and the issues they are campaigning on.

Races To Watch: House District 4 Listen • 8:25

Races To Watch: Will a new challenger unseat District 34's incumbent this year?

We conclude this year’s “Races to Watch” series in Kent County, focusing on a House seat where a Democratic newcomer seeks to unseat a Republican incumbent.

In Delaware’s House District 34, former Delaware State librarian Annie Norman hopes to defeat State Rep.Lyndon Yearick who’s held this seat for a decade.

Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah has more on how each candidate is taking on this race.

Races to Watch: House District 34 Listen • 13:11

History Matters: Delaware Public Archives' 'Tracks, Towns & Transformation'

Sometimes, especially at night, if you listen carefully, you can hear - off in the distance - the sound of a train horn. It's a sound so common that, unless we're close by, we tend to ignore it. It's just another noise in the sound tapestry of 21st century life.

The trains themselves are less ever-present than they once were, but the Delaware Public Archives in Dover wants us to remember that they've been a part of the state for nearly two centuries. Now, the Archives celebrates the role of trains and train travel in the First State's history, and how cities and towns thrived - or didn't - based on where the rails ran.

The exhibit at the Archives is called "Tracks, Towns & Transformation," and on History Matters this week, DPM's Martin Matheny talks to State Archivist Maegan Peterman about the exhibition