Capital School District Superintendent announces retirement

Capital School District announces the retirement of Superintendent Victoir Cahoon.

Cahoon was named the district’s superintendent in 2025, after serving as assistant superintendent since 2023.

Cahoon brought with him 30 years of education experience, including as a middle school math teacher, assistant principal, and principal- working in both New Jersey and Delaware.

The Capital School District has appointed Toriano Giddens as interim superintendent while it searches for a new superintendent. Capital officials say that search will involve staff, family, and community input.

Giddens has held school leadership roles at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, including Towne Point, William Henry, and Dover High schools.

Cahoon’s retirement takes effect on the 31st of October, with Giddens stepping in immediately.